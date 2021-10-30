MSU students gearing up for the big game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Michigan State University are already gearing up for the long-awaited rivalry game with Michigan. Some of them are ditching their dorms and apartments and staking out a spot on campus to make sure they have a front row seat to all the action.

Saturday morning, East Lansing is going to be looking a lot busier. There will be tailgates and a long line of people waiting to get into the stadium to watch the match up. Students, like Jason Wenner, told News 10 they anticipate a crazy day, because they’ve waited so long for this game.

“Tuck’s coming, we’re going to be Michigan. We’re going to keep Paul Bunyon here,” Wenner said.

MSU fans are excited to represent in their green and white, and they are counting down the hours until kick off. They say this is going to be a day full of surprises.

Wenner said, “It’s going to be crazy no matter what happens, but were going to win so it’s going to be even crazier than people anticipate!”

Students have been waiting for their chance at a front row seat at the game, camping out outside of the stadium Friday night despite the rain.

“I have been here since about 10 am,” said Wenner. “It’s going to be a total of 26 hours before the game starts.”

And they say, after last year’s COVID-related cancellations, this is a chance to get back to the action.

East Lansing Police say they are ready to handle whatever comes their way. Steve Gonzalez Deputy Chief for the East Lansing Police Department.

“Post-game history tells us that, if there are going to be problems, that’s probably when it’s going to occur,” Gonzalez said. “So, we do have a plan to make sure there are officers in areas that are traditionally areas that see large gatherings and celebrations.”

Tailgate lots will open at 7 a.m. tomorrow and kickoff is at noon.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.