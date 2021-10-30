Advertisement

Lumen Christi takes advantage

Detroit Leadership was late to the game
DETRIOT LEADERSHIP LUMEN CHRISTI
DETRIOT LEADERSHIP LUMEN CHRISTI(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Leadership Academy Cougars arrived eight minutes late to their game at Jackson Lumen Christi.

The Titans took advantage of that unpreparedness, and won 42-6 to move on to the second round of the playoffs.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Holt Public Schools deal with two serious concerns in one day
Michigan lawmakers take aim at Eastern Sandhill Cranes
Otto Middle School has been (nearly) sold, for a surprising price
The MSU Football Twitter account released a hype video, unveiling the uniforms the Spartans...
Spartans reveal uniforms ahead of the Battle For Bunyan game
Generic Crime Scene Graphic
Serial home invader caught by DeWitt Twp. Police

Latest News

Students gearing up for the big game
MSU students gearing up for the big game
WILX Frenzy New
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 29th
MATTAWAN PARMA WESTERN
Parma Western shuts out Mattawan
PINCKNEY HASLETT
Haslett quadruples up Pinckney