Lansing Catholic Cougars start hot, roll over Durand in first round

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars scored on their first drive of the game.

And their second.

And their third.

The Cougars, under head coach Jim Baker, won their first playoff game 37-6 over Durand.

Alex Watters scored twice in the first, including on a punt return, to help the Cougars respond after a season ending loss to Pewamo-Westphalia.

