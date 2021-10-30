Advertisement

Haslett quadruples up Pinckney

Haslett moves on to the second round
PINCKNEY HASLETT
(WILX)
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - The Vikings didn’t know much about their opponent, the Pinckney Pirates, before their Friday matchup.

But the coaches studied the film enough, and Haslett won 28-7 to move on to the second round of the playoffs.

