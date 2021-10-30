Game of the Week: Olivet takes down Williamston in overtime

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - The Williamston Hornets faced Olivet in a rematch from just two weeks ago, a game that ended in favor of the Eagles 20-19.

Williamston was looking to throw downfield to Spencer Feig but Mason Molek came through at the right time with the interception and the Eagles got the football back.

In the third, Olivet’s Clay Flower throwing this one right into a pack of Hornets as Zach Painter intercepts the ball and shows why he is going to play college ball. Willy gets the ball back and the game is still scoreless.

It was down to the last few minutes of regulation as Williamston was on the move but the ball was slippery, turning into a fumble as the ball rolled across the ground. Olivet finally landed on it to get another turnover.

The Eagles got it back and just when this game couldn’t get any crazier on the very next play Olivet fumbled it and the Hornets got it back.

But it was overtime when Tyler Latunski lined up for the game-deciding field goal and the Eagles won 3-0.

How about that for a Friday Night Frenzy first? With no points scored in the first, the second, the third, or even the fourth quarter, the game ends zero-zero in regulation and is decided by an overtime field goal to give Olivet the win. It was a fight of all defense, and a fight that head coach Brock Peters couldn’t be more proud of.

“High school football is so exciting, so fun. Games like this are the kind of games you’ll remember,” Peters said. “You don’t remember the games you get drilled or you drill someone else. You remember the games that are played in the mud and won on a last second field goal and this is one our kids are going to remember for a long time.”

The defense is what stood tall for this group but the game winning field goal is what completed the victory and it was Tyler Latunski’s first field goal all year. What better time to do it than overtime on a Friday night.

“Have I ever had a moment like that before? No not at all. As soon as I made it, all the pressure released and I just felt so happy,” Latunski said.

“If you don’t play great teams in great atmospheres like this, you don’t get to do something special like that, so don’t take that for granted. What a war...,” Peters said.”

Next up, Olivet will take on Portland in the district finals.

