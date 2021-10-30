GAME NOTES: Michigan at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Saturday Michigan State will host Michigan at Spartan Stadium, which has a natural grass surface and a capacity of 74,866.

It will be the 114th meeting between the two teams. Since 1953, the winner of the biggest in-state rivalry game has been presented with the Paul Bunyan Trophy, a 4-foot wooden statue donated by then-Governor G. Mennen Williams in honor of MSU’s acceptance into the Big Ten.

The last time both schools were undefeated was in 2010. Quarterback Kirk Cousins and the #17 Spartans topped the #18 Wolverines in Ann Arbor, 34-17. Cousins finished his starting QB career with MSU (2009-11) at 3-0 versus Michigan.

Record

All-time series: UM leads, 71-37-5

Series in East Lansing: UM leads, 21-14-2

The current series streak is held by MSU, with a 27-24 win in Ann Arbor in 2020.

When the Wolverines were ranked in the AP Top 25, Michigan State has defeated Michigan 21 times. Eleven of those were when Michigan was in the Top 10.

Some notable years include:

Oct. 13, 1990, in Ann Arbor: MSU 28, No. 1 Michigan 27

Oct. 17, 2015, in Ann Arbor: No. 7 MSU 27, No. 12 Michigan 23

Oct. 7, 2017, in Ann Arbor: MSU 14, No. 7 Michigan 10

Coaching matchup

The Spartans are led by Head Coach Mel Tucker. Tucker is in his second year as coach with a 9-5 record, 1-0 over Michigan.

The Wolverines are led by Head Coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh is in his seventh year as coach, holding a 56-22 record, 3-3 over MSU.

Jim Harbaugh's undefeated Michigan Wolverines visits East Lansing to take on Mel Tucker's undefeated Michigan State Spartans in the most anticipated matchup of the in-state rivalry in recent years. Both teams are ranked in the top ten. (WILX)

