Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 29th

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first round of the playoffs is in the books.

Some seasons are over, and other teams will live to fight for another week.

Game of the Week

Olivet 3, Williamston 0 (OT)

Haslett 28, Pinckney 7

Mason 40, South Lyon East 13

Lansing Catholic 37, Durand 6

Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Ithaca 7

Parma Western 15, Mattawan 0

Portland 40, Hopkins 6

Dewitt 44, Ionia 14

Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Detroit Leadership Academy 6

Lawton 52, Homer 6

Millington 36, Ovid-Elsie 0

Michigan Center 8, Jonesville 6

Grand Blanc 25, Holt 6

Portage Central 43, Jackson 0

East Lansing 27, Milford 0

Hastings 56, Charlotte 18

Rockford 40, Grand Ledge 7

Addison 24, Centreville 16

Fowler 28, Flint Beecher 0

Hudson 22, Reading 0

Carson City-Crystal 40, White Cloud 3

