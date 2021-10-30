Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, October 29th
The first round of the playoffs is over
Some seasons are over, and other teams will live to fight for another week.
Game of the Week
Olivet 3, Williamston 0 (OT)
Mason 40, South Lyon East 13
Pewamo-Westphalia 42, Ithaca 7
Portland 40, Hopkins 6
Dewitt 44, Ionia 14
Jackson Lumen Christi 42, Detroit Leadership Academy 6
Lawton 52, Homer 6
Millington 36, Ovid-Elsie 0
Michigan Center 8, Jonesville 6
Lansing Catholic 37, Durand 6
Grand Blanc 25, Holt 6
Portage Central 43, Jackson 0
East Lansing 27, Milford 0
Hastings 56, Charlotte 18
Rockford 40, Grand Ledge 7
Addison 24, Centreville 16
Fowler 28, Flint Beecher 0
Hudson 22, Reading 0
Carson City-Crystal 40, White Cloud 3
