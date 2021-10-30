Dewitt Panthers cruise to playoff win

DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The Dewitt Panthers got it done in the mud Friday with a 44-14 win over Ionia.

Nick Flegler scored three touchdowns, and Bryce Debri added a nifty pick-six of his own.

The Panthers will host Mount Pleasant next week.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.