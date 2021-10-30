Advertisement

Dewitt Panthers cruise to playoff win

The Panthers will host Mount Pleasant next week
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The Dewitt Panthers got it done in the mud Friday with a 44-14 win over Ionia.

Nick Flegler scored three touchdowns, and Bryce Debri added a nifty pick-six of his own.

The Panthers will host Mount Pleasant next week.

