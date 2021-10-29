World Series To Resume

ATLANTA (AP) - The World Series returns to Atlanta tonight for the first time since 1999, with the Braves and Houston Astros tied at one win apiece. Ian Anderson starts for the Braves, opposed by Astros rookie Luis Garcia. Each team has earned 7-2 victories so far. The Astros evened the Fall Classic on Wednesday as Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) homered and Jose Urquidy (ur-KEE’-dee) worked five strong innings.

