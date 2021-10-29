Williamston Coach Sidelined With Covid Issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Williamston High School football coach Steve Kersten will miss the opening state tournament game Friday night at home against Olivet. Kersten, in his 21st season as head coach, is sidelined by Covid protocol. The Hornets host Olivet at 7pm in a rematch of an earlier game at Olivet won by the home team 20-19. Williamston offensive coordinator Jakob Gailitis will serve as interim head coach. If Williamston wins Kersten hopes to rejoin his team next week.

