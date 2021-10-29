What to know before heading to Spartan Stadium on Saturday

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The big in-state rivalry football game between the Spartans and Wolverines, is now just a little over 24 hours away.

The hype around this year’s match-up is even more intense as both teams are unbeaten, and both ranked in the top ten (Michigan - #6, Michigan State - #8). If you are headed out to Spartan Stadium on Saturday, here’s what you need to know:

One of the big things happening is the ESPN College Gameday Show broadcasting live from Ralph Young Field, from 9 a.m. to the noon kick-off. You can see the College Game Day hype video, complete with highlights of the epic rivalry and Michigan-centric “guest pickers” from years past.

The “Fan Pit” for ESPN College Gameday opens at 5:30 a.m. and fans are highly encouraged to bring their best signs.

On the other side of Spartan Stadium, FOX will host its pre-game show from 10 a.m. to noon. The game will be on FOX with that noon kick-off.

So, if you’re heading out, you’re going to want to arrive early. Lots for tailgating and parking open at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Masks are required to enter Spartan Stadium, the concourse, bathrooms but not once you’re in your seats.

Be sure to tune in to the “Battle For Bunyn Tailgate Special Presented by Shaheen Chevrolet and Cadillac” Saturday morning at 9:30 a.m. on WILX.

"𝙏𝙃𝙄𝙎 𝙄𝙎 𝙎𝙋𝘼𝙍𝙏𝘼!"



We're heading to East Lansing for No. 6 @UMichFootball vs. No. 8 @MSU_Football LIVE from Ralph Young Field! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3Gh5KVHHxb — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) October 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.