Staudt’s Rising Stars: Carson Young

By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Tonight’s Rising Star is Carson Young from Jonesville.

He’s only 12 years old, but he’s found time to play football and basketball while also pitching on his baseball team.

Carson says his dream is to play at Wrigley Field. With that kind of hustle, it might just happen!

Congratulations to Carson Young, New 10′s newest Rising Star.

If you know a youngster just getting into sports that you’d like to nominate, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

