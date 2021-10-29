Schools Rule: Charlotte students get in the game

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Charlotte High School is one school of many in our state that is embracing video games as an official sport for their students. Starting small as a club in 2017, teacher Mike Baker has been growing the group to what it is today.

Baker said, “Went out there trying to find organizations and they didn’t exist at the time, so I actually sat with a group of guys from other schools and we formed the Michigan e-sports Federation and through that started this movement.”

Right now the team is playing Rocket League, a soccer game where you play as vehicles, and Valorant, a first person shooter hero game.

“We don’t just pick any video game, we pick games that require teams of 3 or 5 to actually work together to communicate to accomplish a goal,” Baker said. “So, we’re actually doing a lot of the same coaching you see in other sports.”

It’s all about teamwork when they’re competing against other Michigan schools in person or virtually. And, for students like sophomore Dreyson Schneider, it’s a chance to make new friends while playing games they love.

“It’s fun to play with other people, especially when you know you can communicate with them,” Schneider said. “…You know them, and even when you start and don’t know people you get to know them.”

From here the possibilities are endless, both for the team and for students. With some newly granted funding, the school will be buying gaming PCs.

Baker said, “But now that we’re an official sport, they gave us a budget. And we are going to buy some of these computers, it’ll help us compete at the next level.”

And what’s ahead for students? More high school years in the sports, and maybe even a college scholarship.

Schneider said, “[I’m] looking forward to getting really high up there and competing throughout these next two years, and hopefully getting a scholarship to college.”

Speaking of college e-sports teams, we checked around and found them at Michigan State, University of Michigan, Western Michigan and CMU, just to name a few.

