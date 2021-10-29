Advertisement

Rough Season Ends For MSU Field Hockey

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s field hockey team ended its season Friday with a 3-0 loss at Rutgers. The Spartans finished 0-8 in Big Ten play and 7-8 overall. Rutgers is now 14-3 and 6-2 in league play. Rutgers will host the Big Ten tournament next week. Five MSU seniors played their final game on Friday.

