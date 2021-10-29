Rough Season Ends For MSU Field Hockey

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s field hockey team ended its season Friday with a 3-0 loss at Rutgers. The Spartans finished 0-8 in Big Ten play and 7-8 overall. Rutgers is now 14-3 and 6-2 in league play. Rutgers will host the Big Ten tournament next week. Five MSU seniors played their final game on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.