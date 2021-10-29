Preparations underway for a monumental game day broadcast

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan vs Michigan State game is sold out and fans are gearing up for the ultimate matchup. If you weren’t able to score a ticket you can still watch the game Fox Sports, and the pregame on ESPN.

At MSU, the buzz on campus is very evident. Two major networks are in town setting up live Saturday morning pregame shows. The ESPN game day crew has been in East Lansing for a couple of days, building a set for Saturday morning’s show. It is not a simple set up and of course they travel to a different location each week, so stagehands, builders, producers and other non-on-air crew work on this feverishly before the lights come on Saturday morning.

One of the main on-air talent members has kind of a Michigan background, having once worked in Flint as a sports anchor. He’s game day host Reese Davis, and he told us today about game week preparation.

“It can’t just be an assignment. If you’re going to be a part of College GameDay, whether it’s a host, or producer, or guest or production assistant, it’s got to be a lifestyle,” Davis said. “There is constant daily communication. Several hours of bouncing ideas off of each other. Research, talking to other people on the phone religiously, and really year round. I don’t really take much of a break. I don’t really take a break from covering college football. It’s a part of who I am.”

