Police offer Halloween safety tips

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s Halloween weekend and that means some spooktacular events are already underway. Before you head out the door, News 10 has some pointers to keep your little trick-or-treaters safe.

Lansing Police told drivers they should be extra cautious when driving through residential neighborhoods. On the other side of that, police suggest kids wear bright safety vests when near the road.

Parents should look through their children’s candy basket to make candy isn’t unwrapped or opened. Police recommend pre-bagging candy instead of leaving out a bowl of candy, in order to avoid germs. They also encourage families and kids to come up with a meeting plan when trick-or-treating.

Lansing Police Department’s Anthony Vandevoorde said, “Kids should stay with their parents. Don’t go off running around or darting across the street. Talk to mom and dad and have a plan as to how we’re going to do this. Also, if you get separated, each block or neighborhood that you go into maybe as you’re coming into every neighborhood get with mom or dad to determine a plan as to where were going to meet if you get separated.”

Police say that drivers in the East Lansing area should be extra cautious of people walking around on Saturday and Sunday for the football game, as well as early Halloween festivities.

