In My View: Three monster teams are set up to make the semi-finals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state high school football tournament begins tonight, and the three mid-Michigan monster teams from the regular season are set up to make the semi-finals; DeWitt, Lansing Catholic and Pewamo Westphalia.

I say that because all of them could play three home games, win them all and qualify for the semis. DeWitt, despite being defending champ has a tough road in division three. But Lansing Catholic and Pewamo Westphalia in my view are good enough to hold up a winning trophy Thanksgiving weekend at Ford Field in Detroit.

The other teams from mid-Michigan in the field look like a longshot, perhaps with the exception of Jackson Lumen Christi.

