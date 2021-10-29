Advertisement

In My View: Three monster teams are set up to make the semi-finals

Rumors are swirling the Louisiana Bayou is looking to poach another Spartans head coach
In my View with Tim Staudt
In my View with Tim Staudt
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The state high school football tournament begins tonight, and the three mid-Michigan monster teams from the regular season are set up to make the semi-finals; DeWitt, Lansing Catholic and Pewamo Westphalia.

I say that because all of them could play three home games, win them all and qualify for the semis. DeWitt, despite being defending champ has a tough road in division three. But Lansing Catholic and Pewamo Westphalia in my view are good enough to hold up a winning trophy Thanksgiving weekend at Ford Field in Detroit.

The other teams from mid-Michigan in the field look like a longshot, perhaps with the exception of Jackson Lumen Christi.

