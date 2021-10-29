Advertisement

In My View: Ford Field dreams for local teams

Who do I like from our area?
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lost in all the Michigan-Michigan State hype this week? Tonight starts the state high school football championships. It will be on time, with no COVID-19 issues to begin the five-week run.

Who do I like from our area? The “Monster Three” teams: DeWitt, Lansing Catholic, and Pewamo-Westphalia. All three could play three home games, win them, and head right to the semi-finals.

Jackson Lumen-Christi has some kind of shot, and even Portland does as well. Even though Portland was 7-2, played a tough schedule coming up at the end.

The bracket looks like it sets up very well. The state tournament playoff run is terrific, and I think at least those three or four mid-Michigan teams have a shot to run onto Ford Field.

You can see all the scores and highlights on Friday Night Frenzy on WILX.

