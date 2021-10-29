More fallout from Blackhawks scandal: Joel Quenneville resigns

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Another member of the 2010 Stanley Cup Champion Chicago Blackhawks is stepping down amidst backlash over the team’s handling of sexual assault allegations stemming from that season.

Joel Quenneville, who led the Blackhawks to the championship in 2010, has resigned as Head Coach of the Florida Panthers, following a meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman.

“After the release of the Jenner & Block investigative report on Tuesday afternoon, we have continued to diligently review the information within that report, in addition to new information that has recently become available,” Panthers president and CEO Matt Caldwell said in a statement. “It should go without saying that the conduct described in that report is troubling and inexcusable. It stands in direct contrast to our values as an organization and what the Florida Panthers stand for. No one should ever have to endure what Kyle Beach experienced during, and long after, his time in Chicago. Quite simply, he was failed. We praise his bravery and courage in coming forward.

“Following a meeting today with Commissioner Bettman at National Hockey League offices, which was part of the league’s process to decide how to move forward, Joel made the decision to resign and the Florida Panthers accepted that resignation.”

So far this season, Quenneville, 63, had led the Panthers to a 7–0–0 record through the team’s first seven games but resigned as a result of the fallout from the sexual assault scandal.

The announcement follows former Blackhawks GM and President of Hockey Operations Stan Bowman’s resignation earlier this week.

Listed in the lawsuit as “John Doe,” Beach has since come forward, saying he was the player who had been sexually assaulted by former video coach Brad Aldrich when he was just 20-years-old.

On Tuesday, Reid Schar, a former federal prosecutor and current partner at Chicago-based law firm Jenner & Block LLP, released the findings of the firm’s independent investigation into the allegations. As a result, the NHL fined the Blackhawks $2 million “for the organization’s inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response in the handling of matters related” to the alleged encounter between Beach and Aldrich.

Quenneville coached the Blackhawks for 11 seasons beginning in 2008 and won the Stanley Cup with them in 2010, 2013, and 2015 before being fired on Nov. 6, 2018. He was in his third season with the Panthers.

On Thursday, Commissioner Bettman released the statement below

Following the Panthers’ announcement, Quenneville released the following statement:

