Mayfield To Start For Browns Sunday

By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield will start Sunday against Pittsburgh, returning after missing one game with an injured left shoulder that will need management for the rest of this season. Mayfield practiced today for the third straight day and coach Kevin Stefanski said the 26-year-old will play. He was cleared by team doctors and received the go-ahead from a second medical group. Mayfield didn’t play last week in a win over Denver, ending his streak of 53 consecutive starts. The rest helped improve his range of motion and reduced inflammation, allowing him to strengthen the injured area.

