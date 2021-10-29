Advertisement

Marshall Switching Conferences

(WYMT)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
UNDATED (AP) - Marshall has announced it is moving to the Sun Belt Conference, becoming the ninth school to reveal plans to depart the dwindling Conference USA. The Huntington, West Virginia-based school has been a member of C-USA since 2005. Earlier this week the Sun Belt announced C-USA schools Southern Mississippi and Old Dominion would be joining the conference by 2023. The additions will give the Sun Belt 13 football-playing members. Last week, six C-USA schools announced they would be leaving for the American Athletic Conference at a date to be determined.

