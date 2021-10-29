Advertisement

Man to stand trial for triple homicide

By Cody Butler
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A judge is sending Zacharie Borton to trial for killing three men in Grass Lake Township in Aug.

Bolton is facing three counts of Open Murder, one count of Carjacking, one count of Felony Firearm, 2nd Offense, and one count of Illegal Use of a Financial Transaction Device.

A Jackson County Sheriff’s detective said Bolton admitted to killing Michael Pauli, Edward Kantzler, and Delmar Fraley on Aug. 22. Bolton was arrested in Grand Rapids on Aug. 23. He’s now in the Jackson County Jail without bond.

If convicted, he could serve life in prison.

