Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes Ice Cream coming this holiday season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hudsonville Ice Cream has announced a new flavor for the holiday season.

Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream will be available on Nov. 1, exclusively at Walmart stores.

The seasonal Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes ice cream will only be available while supplies last. The flavor features a creamy white cake ice cream base, pound cake pieces, green sprinkles, and a red frosting swirl in a reimagining of the famed Little Debbie Christmas Tree snack cake, which first debuted in 1985. Pints will retail for $2.50.

Hudsonville also announced the return of its classic Peppermint Stick ice cream, a fan favorite Limited Edition which returns to freezers each holiday season. Hudsonville’s Limited Edition Peppermint Stick ice cream features a creamy vanilla ice cream with candy cane pieces, creating a magically minty flavor for fans to enjoy year after year.

The Limited Edition Peppermint Stick flavor is available at retailers such as Kroger, Meijer, and other grocery stores throughout Michigan.

To find retailers that carry Limited Edition flavors near you, click HERE.

