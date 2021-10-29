Lansing woman is lucky winner in partnership between Lions, Kroger

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing woman was nominated by her daughter for the Home Fridge Advantage Contest from the Detroit Lions, Milk Means More, and Kroger has been named the fourth winner of the contest.

Oralia Mireles was nominated by her daughter Monique, who said her mom is always putting her own needs aside and taking care of everyone else.

“Mireles has been going through a tough time with caring for her husband who was recently diagnosed with cancer and currently going through chemotherapy,” Milk Means More said in the announcement. “She is also helping to care for her other daughter who is recovering after an infection led to an 11-day induced coma. With all that her mom is enduring, Monique felt she was more than deserving of an upgrade to her small, old refrigerator.”

Mireles was surprised and excited upon hearing the news that she won a new refrigerator, something she had been praying for.

“This is evidence that God answers prayers and works in different ways,” said Mireles. “I feel so blessed and I’m also touched that my daughter nominated me. I never knew she saw me like that. It feels good and encourages me to keep going.”

In addition to caring for her loved ones, Mireles works at Advent House Ministries in Lansing, a homeless & food shelter that has been helping people out of poverty and homelessness for over 30 years. She loves being a part of giving back to the community, which is why the Advent house was the natural choice to be the recipient of her forward pass. She said it worked out perfectly because the Advent House is currently in need of a new freezer to help store perishables.

“Winning this contest is like the gift that keeps on giving,” said Mireles. “It’s truly a blessing.”

The contest runs through December and will award eight lucky nominated and deserving winners a fully stocked refrigerator-freezer, a gift card, cash, and the opportunity to complete a “Forward Pass” by choosing a local school or food bank to receive a grant to purchase equipment to refrigerate nutrient-rich dairy and other perishable foods.

