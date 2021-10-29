Advertisement

Lansing man gets second chance with scholarship

By Alynne Welch
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Lansing man is getting another shot at pursuing his dreams thanks to a scholarship from a local college. Rolando Linares is the son of immigrants and is now a first-generation college student. This opportunity is the outcome of years of hard work.

Linares is going to receive $20,000 from Lansing Community College to pursue a nursing degree. This is after a few attempts at higher education which just didn’t work out for him.

He was presented with the award Thursday morning at a celebration in his honor on LCC’s campus. The scholarship is designed to honor the compassion of the nurses by ensuring a new nursing candidate will have the opportunity to complete their education.

Linares says he experienced the inequities of the healthcare system first-hand as the child of immigrants. Now, he’s excited to be able to help people overcome those hardships in the future.

“Everybody deserves equal treatment. Everybody deserves good healthcare,” Linares said. “It shouldn’t matter who you are or what diverse background you have. Everybody deserves the same healthcare, and I want to be a part of that.”

Linares will start in LCC’s nursing program in the upcoming spring semester.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

