WATCH LIVE: Hearing for Grass Lake triple homicide suspect

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Zacharie Borton, the suspect in the Grass Lake Township shooting in August, could be spending the rest of his life behind bars.

According to police, Borton fled the scene in one of the deceased men’s vehicles, a 2006 Ford Explorer. He was arrested in Grand Rapids.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.