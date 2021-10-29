Advertisement

Halloween Happy Hour fun with Ellison Brewery and Spirits

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Happy Halloween! We had some happy hour fun on Studio 10 with Aaron Hanson, the president of operations at Ellison Brewery and Spirits in East Lansing and REO Town.

Learn how to make an Old-Fashioned with a Halloween twist. Plus, find out more about some of the exciting changes happening soon at their location in East Lansing.

