Gov. Whitmer signs legislation for emergency stockpile of medical supplies

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Friday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed House Bill 4087 which establishes an emergency stockpile of medical supplies to prepare for future emergencies.

House Bill 4087 will amend the Emergency Management Act to require the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) to stockpile the necessary medical supplies to respond to a state of disaster or state of emergency in Michigan.

“COVID-19 has had an immense impact on our state’s healthcare system and its ability to provide quality care in critical conditions,” said Gov. Whitmer. “This bill will ensure that our state’s healthcare system is better equipped to handle future emergencies.”

The bill also requires DHHS to display an up-to-date list of the medical supplies inventory on its website. The bill would give priority to goods or services manufactured or provided by Michigan businesses.

“The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services protects the health and well-being of Michiganders before, during and after an emergency,” said Elizabeth Hertel, MDHHS director. “Maintaining a stockpile of medical supplies ensures we are ready and able to take action quickly to assist our healthcare system address future emergencies affecting our state.”

House Bill 4087 was sponsored by Rep. Jeff Yaroch, R-Richmond.

Gov. Whitmer also signed the following:

The governor also signed House Bill 4026, House Bill 4659, House Bill 4637, House Bill 4431, and House Bill 4712.

House Bill 4026 will revise the fee paid for the recreation passport for vehicular entry to state parks, recreation areas, and boat launches, allowing a two-year pass to be purchased for $20. House Bill 4026 was sponsored by Rep. Gary Eisen, R-St. Clair Township.

House Bill 4659 will amend the Public Health Code to permit certain exceptions to the requirement that prescriptions be transmitted electronically. House Bill 4659 was sponsored by Rep. Joseph Bellino, R-Monroe.

House Bill 4637 will allow a township board to change the name of the township, subject to approval of a majority of electors of the township. House Bill 4637 was sponsored by Rep. David Martin, R-Davison.

House Bill 4431 will amend the Bingo Act to change the definition of “occasion” to allow charities and halls to host multiple events per day. This bill fixes the definition of “occasion” that had been limiting the number of bingo games that charities could offer per day. House Bill 4431 was sponsored by Rep. Kevin Hertel, D-St. Clair Shores.

House Bill 4712 will the developer of the Ford Wixom Site Development Project in Oakland County to allocate investments between two adjacent development areas in order to maximize the value of the combined credits. The bill also extends the project deadline by 5 years. House Bill 4712 was sponsored by Rep. Ryan Berman, R-Commerce Township.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.