COVID-19 moves Ovid-Elsie to remote learning

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Almost four dozen Ovid-Elsie High School students tested positive for COVID-19 prompting the school to stop in-person learning.

The High School is closing its doors until Nov. 5 for classes. They’ll move online, but until then extracurricular activities and sports have been given the green light.

The students of Ovid-Elsie High School celebrated homecoming last Saturday. When they returned to school the following week there was a spike in positive cases. Superintendent Cunningham says that with 25% of kids out of school, the administration felt the best move was going online.

“We had homecoming a week ago Saturday and that following week we started having kids get sick and staff get sick-- roughly about 40 kids in our high school that we identified as Covid-19 positive through our antigen testing we were able to do at the school,” said Cunningham.

Laura Stout’s daughter goes there and she’s happy they made this move.

“I think it’s a good idea that they shut down the school, just to keep everybody safe until they realized what’s going on and how to

stop it. But at the same token it’s kind of sad because it’s my daughter’s senior year too so,” said Stout.

Her daughter, a senior at the high school, is currently waiting for her COVID-19 test results after attending the homecoming dance. Stout hopes that, in the future, the schools take a more proactive approach at preventing COVID-19, instead of reactive.

“I think if they did more testing for sports or dances... before the dance then I think it might solve some of the issues that we have,” said Stout.

But despite closing for in-person learning, students can still participate in extracurricular activates and sports.

“Our board and our administration just felt like why punish.... and I know punish is a hard word.. but why punish healthy kids when we have avenues to do that. And certainly, school is important... but our kids are synchronous learning. They’re logging in every hour- they’re in front of a teacher- just on a laptop or a computer screen.” said Cunningham.

Right now the elementary and middle school students will remain in person.

