Coldwater man sentenced in second sexual assault kit initiative case

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A Coldwater man, who is already serving a decade in prison related to a Kalamazoo County sexual assault, received a second sentence of more than three decades in prison. The announcement was made Friday morning in Jackson County by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and Jackson County Prosecutor Jerry Jarzynka.

Last month, a jury found Brad Allen Risner, 29, guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct (CSC) after spending just 10 minutes deliberating.

Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Edward Grant sentenced Risner to 35-70 years in prison, which will be served concurrently to his Kalamazoo County sentence.

The charge stemmed from a February 2010 assault and was brought as part of the state’s Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI). Risner was first charged by the Kalamazoo County SAKI team and was sentenced in September for that case.

During the Kalamazoo County investigation, ten additional women were identified as being sexually and/or physically assaulted by Risner from 2005 to 2018. Those investigations led to the Jackson County case and a third case in Calhoun County, where he is charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for assaults committed in 2006. That case has not had a trial date set yet.

“Today’s sentencing serves as a reminder that we remain committed to securing justice for survivors who long thought they would never see their abuser held accountable,” Nessel said. “I’m proud of the work done by the Jackson County SAKI team to obtain this conviction and sentence against Mr. Risner.”

“Justice was served not only for the victim, but for our community,” Jarzynka said. “The Jackson County SAKI Team did outstanding work to bring this defendant to justice.”

Since 2013, the Michigan Legislature has allotted funds to the Attorney General’s office for the purpose of investigating and prosecuting cases that arise from previously untested sexual assault kits. In fiscal year 2021, the legislature again appropriated money to the Attorney General’s office to supply funding to SAKI projects in Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Ingham, Jackson, Washtenaw and Wayne counties.

