Advertisement

Two toddlers drown in neighbor’s pool, deputies say

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.
Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.(Source: Gray News)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – Two toddlers drowned in a neighbor’s pool after wandering away from a screened-in patio where they were playing.

According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, the boys’ grandmother called authorities when she noticed they were no longer playing on the patio and couldn’t find them.

Detectives found the 2- and 3-year-old boys in a nearby pool and immediately started CPR.

The boys were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in the preliminary stages.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DeLuca's Restaurant
DeLuca’s finds buyer
Student that brought a handgun to Holt High School apprehended
Student that brought a handgun to Holt High School apprehended
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office (Michigan)
Teacher facing charges for sexually assaulting student
Michigan State Trooper Caleb Starr was stuck and killed by a drunk driver in July 2020.
Ionia woman sentenced for killing MSP Trooper
Wednesday morning, several pieces of antigovernmental graffiti was found on the exterior of...
Anti-government graffiti found on Grand Ledge High School

Latest News

Darren Woods, CEO of ExxonMobil, testifies via video conference during a House Committee on...
Exxon CEO denies spreading disinformation on climate change
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling during an event in the State Dining...
Biden bound for global summits, aims to pass domestic agenda
The MSU Football Twitter account released a hype video, unveiling the uniforms the Spartans...
Spartans reveal uniforms ahead of the Battle For Bunyan game
FILE - This file image shows the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C.
Biden announces ‘historic’ deal, asks Democrats for votes
FILE - In this June 19, 2015 file photo, police tape surrounds the parking lot behind the AME...
Families of 9 killed in SC church settle with feds over gun