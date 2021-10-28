Advertisement

Spartans reveal uniforms ahead of the Battle For Bunyan game

The jerseys feature a traditional Greek meander design on the shoulders, in a slightly lighter green tone.
The MSU Football Twitter account released a hype video, unveiling the uniforms the Spartans...
The MSU Football Twitter account released a hype video, unveiling the uniforms the Spartans will wear as they host the Michigan Wolverines on Saturday, Oct. 30. Both teams are undefeated and ranked in the Top 10.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In one of the most anticipated matchups in recent years, the Michigan State Spartans will don all-green against the University of Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.

The MSU Football Twitter account released the minute-long hype video, which can be seen below, at 12:30 p.m., just under 48 hours before kickoff.

The Nike uniforms are shown with dark green pants, dark green jerseys with white lettering, and dark green helmets. The helmets feature the current Spartan emblem in dark green, outlined in white, and “RELENTLESS” on the bottom of the helmet in the back.

The jerseys feature a traditional Greek meander design on the shoulders, in a slightly lighter green tone.

The Michigan Wolverines have not yet revealed what their uniforms will look like on Saturday.

Be sure to tune in to the “Battle for Bunyan Tailgate Show” on News 10 at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

