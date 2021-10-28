Serial home invader caught by DeWitt Twp. Police

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In July, the DeWitt Township Police Department started investigating a series of home invasions. In one incident, the suspects were recorded committing the crime by the homeowner’s Ring doorbell system.

While investigating, the polices seized evidence, including one piece with a fingerprint.

The print was submitted to the Michigan State Police Crime Lab, which recently returned the results, finding a positive match on an individual from Lansing.

That suspect, a 17-year-old male, was contacted and has since admitted to committing the home invasions in DeWitt, along with invasions in multiple other counties.

The investigation is continuing as DeWitt Township Police search for other co-defendants.

The department’s findings are being sent to the Clinton County Prosecutors Office, seeking charges on the teen suspect.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.