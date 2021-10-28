Parking: Need to know info ahead of Michigan v. Michigan State game Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Parking lots and tailgating open at 7 a.m. Saturday. If you’re driving into East Lansing, Michigan State is instructing drivers to follow signs for parking.

Public parking on Munn Field has moved to Cherry Lane Field (on the corner of Harrison Road and Shaw Lane). No vehicles will be allowed on Munn Field.

Entrance to public parking at Cherry Lane can be made at Lot 70. All other public game-day parking for cars will be available for $20. Accessible parking is available in Lot 48, Natural Resource Building. Enter from Trowbridge extension off of Red Cedar or Farm Lane. Parking in this area is $20, which includes shuttle transport to the northeast corner of Spartan Stadium.

The shuttle starts two hours before kickoff and returns for a reasonable amount of time after the game. The shuttle bus returning to accessible parking is accessed from the northeast stadium gates. Shuttle bus service is available from Lot 89 at the corner of Mt. Hope Road and Farm Lane. The cost is $5 per game for a round-trip ticket. Parking is free.

Those approaching campus from the east (I-96) is advised to take the Okemos Road exit. You will be routed from Okemos Road and Jolly Road to the shuttle parking areas located near Farm Lane and Mt. Hope Road. Fans with parking passes should follow Jolly Road to Hagadorn Road and go north to Shaw Lane. Enter campus on Shaw Lane and proceed to your designated lot.

Fans traveling to the football game from the west side of the state should follow I-96 to 127 north and exit at the Jolly/Dunckel Road exit. Go east on Dunckel Road to Forest Road. You will be routed to shuttle parking near Farm Lane and Mt. Hope Road.

Fans traveling to the football game on 127 (north or south) can exit onto Trowbridge Road. This route typically gets heavy traffic and maybe congested because of the normal traffic flow in the area. Another option would be to take the Kalamazoo Street exit. Fans with parking passes may want to use the route closest to their assigned parking area.

Since this is a big rivalry game with a lot of anticipation, MSU is encouraging everyone to get in early, otherwise, drivers will be stuck waiting in line.

Chris Rozman, Michigan State Public Information Officer said, “Don’t wait until the last minute to get to the stadium because you’re not going to get in as quick as you think you are.”

MSU is trying to be as efficient as possible but it’ll be hard with a lot of foot and vehicle traffic. Rozman said, “We’re encouraging people to just be patient. Arrive early to park and enter the stadium and work together. We all want to celebrate and safely have fun this weekend. We’re just asking for patience from everybody that’s planning on traveling to East Lansing this weekend.”

Fans are encouraged not to come earlier than when parking opens at 7 a.m.

