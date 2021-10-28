Otto Middle School has been (nearly) sold, for a surprising price

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing School District has come to an agreement with a non-profit group, called the Advancement Corporation, that will see the old building that served as C.W. Otto Middle School sold. The document closing will take place on Friday, Oct. 29.

The Lansing School District (LSD) has agreed to sell the building for just $1.

School officials said in a press release the generous selling price was to allow the Advancement Corporation’s “Poor People’s Campaign” to repurpose the building for community use. The transfer of title to the Poor People’s Campaign is conditioned on the City of Lansing approving a land division of the current Otto parcel after closing.

“This is a big step forward for the Lansing School District,” said superintendent Ben Shuldiner. “The district has marketed the Otto building and property for many years, and we are glad to see a local group step forward with plans to use the building for a common community purpose in the future.”

