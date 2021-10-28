In My View: The Mel Tucker-LSU Rumors

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the questions that came up earlier this week to MSU football head coach Mel Tucker was about the LSU job.

LSU is looking for a head football coach for next season, it was inevitable Tucker would be asked.

It’s a complete waste of time.

No coach ever tips his hand about his future, especially when he’s coaching an undefeated team, which is MSU’s current state.

I claim LSU’s interest – whatever it is – will be dictated by how the Spartans play the rest of the season. If they keep winning, you’re going to keep hearing Tucker’s name. Maybe not just for LSU but for other big jobs as well.

If the Spartans’ winning streak tapers off, maybe the interest will taper off as well.

It will be interesting in the last third of this season, the interest of Mel Tucker by LSU.

