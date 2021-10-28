Advertisement

Michigan’s Band Will Look Down on Game Saturday

Football
Football(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Media reports indicate that Michigan’s band will not be on sidelines for Saturday’s game at Michigan State as has been the case for visiting bands for years. The schools want the bands off the sidelines so this year Michigan’s band will sit in the East Upper Deck and next year in Ann Arbor the MSU band will sit high atop Michigan Stadium. The bands are due to play jointly at halftime.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

DeLuca's Restaurant
DeLuca’s finds buyer
Student that brought a handgun to Holt High School apprehended
Student that brought a handgun to Holt High School apprehended
Ottawa County Sheriff's Office (Michigan)
Teacher facing charges for sexually assaulting student
Michigan lawmakers take aim at Eastern Sandhill Cranes
Michigan State Trooper Caleb Starr was stuck and killed by a drunk driver in July 2020.
Ionia woman sentenced for killing MSP Trooper

Latest News

Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden...
Covid Issues For The Minnesota Wild
Instant Analysis: Mark Ingram suspended
Saints Hope To Have Ingram Sunday
Case Keenum, quarterback de los Browns de Cleveland, lanza un pase durante el encuentro del...
Browns Hope to Have Mayfield Back Sunday
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne (10) passes against Rutgers during the second half of...
HopCat to Partner with Quarterback Payton Thorne in NIL Agreement