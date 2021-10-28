Michigan’s Band Will Look Down on Game Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Media reports indicate that Michigan’s band will not be on sidelines for Saturday’s game at Michigan State as has been the case for visiting bands for years. The schools want the bands off the sidelines so this year Michigan’s band will sit in the East Upper Deck and next year in Ann Arbor the MSU band will sit high atop Michigan Stadium. The bands are due to play jointly at halftime.

