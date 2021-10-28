Judge rules on Shiawassee County commissioners recall petition language
Board members Jeremy Root, John Plowman, and Cindy Garber are facing recall elections.
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Recall efforts against three Shiawassee County commissioners can move forward.
A judge has ruled the petition language is factual and clear.
It comes after they voted to give themselves thousands of dollars of federal COVID-19 relief money during a closed-door meeting. The three have since returned the money.
