Judge rules on Shiawassee County commissioners recall petition language

Board members Jeremy Root, John Plowman, and Cindy Garber are facing recall elections.
The Surbeck Building, which houses Shiawassee County government offices.
The Surbeck Building, which houses Shiawassee County government offices.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Recall efforts against three Shiawassee County commissioners can move forward.

A judge has ruled the petition language is factual and clear.

Board members Jeremy Root, John Plowman, and Cindy Garber are facing recall elections.

It comes after they voted to give themselves thousands of dollars of federal COVID-19 relief money during a closed-door meeting. The three have since returned the money.

