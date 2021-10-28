Judge rules on Shiawassee County commissioners recall petition language

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Recall efforts against three Shiawassee County commissioners can move forward.

A judge has ruled the petition language is factual and clear.

Board members Jeremy Root, John Plowman, and Cindy Garber are facing recall elections.

It comes after they voted to give themselves thousands of dollars of federal COVID-19 relief money during a closed-door meeting. The three have since returned the money.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.