Jackson HS on lockdown after out-of-state threat

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A threat found on social media led to a lockdown at Jackson High School.

Jackson Police tell News 10 that the threat originated from Florida. It is not yet confirmed if the threat was made toward the Jackson High School here in Michigan or a school with the same name in Florida.

The school went into “Secure Mode” meaning no one may enter or leave the building. The district asks that no one attempt to approach the building until further notice.

The move to go into “Secure Mode” was made out of caution.

Jackson Public Schools issued a statement on its Facebook page, acknowledging they were made aware of threats to the school through social media.

The statement went on to say that Jackson Police were onsite, investigating.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

