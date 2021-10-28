Is the “Great Resignation” accurate?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many businesses across mid-Michigan are advertising they need more workers. This is as the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said 4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August, an all-time high. But there are many people looking for work, but can’t seem to land an interview.

“It’s really frustrating that no one is giving me an opportunity to show my skills,” said Adam Beatty.

Beatty’s applied for about 20 jobs in the last couple of months. He said he worked in restaurants for 17 years, including as a manager.

“I don’t know if businesses aren’t wanting to bite or there are better candidates out there. I know I’m a small fish in a big pond,” said Beatty.

Beatty’s not alone. Many people told News 10 they also haven’t been able to get a job at restaurants. A report by the Harvard Business School said there are 10 million workers who can’t get jobs, primarily because of online applications.

Those applications were used by 75% of employers surveyed for the study. But it doesn’t mean jobs aren’t there.

“We are having a very difficult time staffing our restaurants,” said Reanne Asbury, HR Manager Urban Restaurants.

Asbury said she tries to bring people into her restaurants for interviews right away.

“Contacting people as soon as we are able. Within at least 24 hours if not before. But that’s when people are actually applying,” said Asbury.

Asbury said some positions require experience. And Beatty said after applying for those jobs, he still gets turned down.

“Either I’m overqualified, which is kind of funny,” he said.

Now he’s looking at jobs outside the hospitality industry. Michigan Works! said it can help people find a job by offering training and helping match workers with employers based on their skills.

