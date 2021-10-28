HopCat to Partner with Quarterback Payton Thorne in NIL Agreement

EAST LANSING, Mich. (Project BarFly) - In July of this year, the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) marked a new and exciting era in the world of college sports with its name, image, and likeness (NIL) supreme court ruling. The surprising ruling granted the opportunity for partnerships between brands and athletes across the country. While big corporations are throwing their hats in the ring, it has proven to be beneficial at a local level.

A year after emerging from bankruptcy, Project BarFly, LLC, the parent company of HopCat, is prioritizing their communities now, more than ever, with the announcement of their sponsorship of quarterback Payton Thorne.

“At HopCat, we strive to be fully integrated into our local communities,” says Ned Lidvall, CEO of Project BarFly, “And thanks to the NIL ruling earlier this year, supporting our local collegiate athletes is just another way we can be more focused on our HopCat neighborhoods with a partnership with Payton Thorne this season.”

Thorne’s NIL agreement with HopCat is unlike most that we’re seeing across the NCAA landscape. “We aren’t just a sponsor. He will be a partner,” says Michele Ary, Brand Manager of BarFly. “We aren’t just writing a check and hoping for a social media post. Payton is on the HopCat roster and has the ability to help make a lasting impact, not only on the field but in our East Lansing community.”

HopCat plans to put Thorne in their starting lineup as the first host of its inaugural charity event before the end of this year. The event will highlight their award-winning Cosmik Fries, and HopCat will donate $1 for every order to the charity of Thorne’s choice. The partnership will include additional partner perks including a new menu item created by Thorne himself. The ‘Payton Thorne Burger’ is a twist on a HopCat classic, a double smashburger with American cheese, bacon and a sunny side up egg served on a pretzel bun - will be featured for the duration of the term.

“My teammates and I love the atmosphere and burgers at HopCat.” says quarterback Payton Thorne. “I couldn’t be more excited about partnering with HopCat and helping some great charitable causes as well.”

The partnership between HopCat & Thorne is an automatic touchdown. HopCat – East Lansing is making an exception this game day by opening at 8 AM on Saturday, October 30th for spectators on either side of the rivalry. Thankfully, everyone can agree on beer and fries.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

