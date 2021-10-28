Holt Public Schools deal with two serious concerns in one day

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - After administrators of Holt Public Schools became aware of social media screenshots that appeared to be directed at Holt Junior High, an investigation began. Students and parents may have noticed an increased police presence around school as the administration coordinated with authorities to ensure the students were safe.

Administration were then informed that the threat was directed at a school in another county.

Yet that was not the end of the day’s troubles.

“At the end of the day, another concern surfaced at Holt High School,” school administrators wrote in a social media post. “For safety reasons, the high school entered a continuous instruction lockdown and staggered the release of students.”

The school did not specify what the nature of the concern was. Although the administration expressed disappointment at living in an era of schools under threats of violence, they did praise the “if you see something, say something” system.

“Holt Public has had a dedicated hotline where members of our learning community can call to share concerns, report bullying, discrimination, and or assaults,” administration wrote. “We encourage calls to our hotline at 517.699.STOP (7867) or OK2Say at 855-565-2729 to report any concern.”

