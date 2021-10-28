Advertisement

Families prepare for rivalry matchup

By Kylie Khan
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Spartan versus Wolverine rivalry runs deep in the Ulman family.

“We have two children and we found it fair that we would each get a child to root with. So my oldest is Michigan State and our youngest is Michigan. So it’ll be interesting to see as they get older and are able to form their own opinions which side they root for,” said Michigan State fan Lynette Ulman.

Lynette and her husband Dylan even have their own Paul Bunyan trophy.

Howard and Eileen Heideman will be scanning tickets as part of a fundraiser for the Men of Orpheus chorus. That means Michigan fan Howard will have to wear an MSU staff jacket.

“I may have a Michigan t-shirt on underneath,” he said.

The two have had a divided household for about 50 years.

“When we were raising our sons, one son had a room decorated with Michigan State... and the other was decorated for the University of Michigan,” said Howard.

Heather Kirchen’s son Cole Rankin became a Michigan State fan despite both of his parents rooting for Michigan.

“It’s a game of bragging rights basically until the next game,” said Rankin.

Whether they’re cheering for the green and white or the maize and blue, these football fans are on the same page about one thing.

“The anticipation is like, can it be Saturday now?” said Kirchen.

Tune in to News 10 Saturday morning at 9:30 for our Battle for Bunyan tailgate special.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

People are having a hard time getting insulin pens amid drug shortage.
Drug shortage hitting mid-Michigan
One dead after shooting on Bailey St.
Police ID victim from shooting on Bailey St.
Meridian Township Police need help tracking down 68-year-old William Augenstein, who is wanted...
Meridian Twp. Police searching for man wanted on multiple warrants
Student that brought a handgun to Holt High School apprehended
Student that brought a handgun to Holt High School apprehended
A Lansing woman found money dating back to the 1800′s, but what it was in is even more...
Big payday found in payload

Latest News

Michigan lawmakers take aim at Eastern Sandhill Cranes
FILE - This May 25, 2021 file photo shows a U.S. passport cover in Washington.
United States issues its 1st passport with ‘X’ gender marker
Concern over incident at Holt High School
Concern over incident at Holt High School
Proposed Sandhill Crane hunting season brings reactions
Proposed Sandhill Crane hunting season brings reactions