Families prepare for rivalry matchup

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Spartan versus Wolverine rivalry runs deep in the Ulman family.

“We have two children and we found it fair that we would each get a child to root with. So my oldest is Michigan State and our youngest is Michigan. So it’ll be interesting to see as they get older and are able to form their own opinions which side they root for,” said Michigan State fan Lynette Ulman.

Lynette and her husband Dylan even have their own Paul Bunyan trophy.

Howard and Eileen Heideman will be scanning tickets as part of a fundraiser for the Men of Orpheus chorus. That means Michigan fan Howard will have to wear an MSU staff jacket.

“I may have a Michigan t-shirt on underneath,” he said.

The two have had a divided household for about 50 years.

“When we were raising our sons, one son had a room decorated with Michigan State... and the other was decorated for the University of Michigan,” said Howard.

Heather Kirchen’s son Cole Rankin became a Michigan State fan despite both of his parents rooting for Michigan.

“It’s a game of bragging rights basically until the next game,” said Rankin.

Whether they’re cheering for the green and white or the maize and blue, these football fans are on the same page about one thing.

“The anticipation is like, can it be Saturday now?” said Kirchen.

Tune in to News 10 Saturday morning at 9:30 for our Battle for Bunyan tailgate special.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.