Facebook renames itself “Meta”

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:32 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) - Facebook has renamed itself “Meta”. Company representatives say the move was done to emphasize its ‘metaverse’ vision.

This is a developing story, it will be updated as more information becomes available.

