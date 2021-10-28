Experience Halloween with your pets and learn about tarantulas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Preuss Pets is going all out for Halloween Weekend.

On Friday- there will be a Howloween. It’s the best event for dogs to be spoiled and their humans to have a blast! Meet at Preuss Pets to pick up a map and then take your dog around Old Town for treats at over 20 locations! Enjoy a photo shoot at Preuss Pets where you can enter your adorned pooch into our annual costume contest. Prizes for top 3 costumes!

Don’t miss this socially distanced and fun event for the dogs- it goes from 4-7pm.

On Saturday is tarantula night!

Stanley Schultz, author of one of the best books on Tarantula care will be at Preuss Pets this Saturday from 4:00-7:00PM! He drove over 2,000 miles to come.

You can learn more about tarantulas and see the ones at Preuss Pets on Saturday.

