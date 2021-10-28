Downtown Jackson JATA station closed for sanitization

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Downtown Jackson bus station indoor lobby area will be closed Thursday. The station is located at 127 W. Courtland.

The closing comes as the lobby is in need of sanitizing, a spokesperson confirmed to News 10. He did not confirm or deny the issue is COVID-related.

Riders can still catch the bus downtown from the area, just outside.

“We here at JATA value our customers immensely and are committed to their safety. It is with this in mind we are announcing the closing of our downtown Transfer Center for today, October 28, 2021. This closing may be extended based upon our ability to safely reopen the lobby area. We will be utilizing this time to fully sanitize the building in preparation for reopening. The city buses will continue to run, however there will be no access to the inside of the building. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we wish good health on all of our passengers and the community at large.”

The administration office is also closed for the day.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.