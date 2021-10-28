Advertisement

Covid Issues For The Minnesota Wild

Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden...
Minnesota Wild right wing Ryan Hartman (38) celebrates his goal against the Vegas Golden Knights with Zach Parise during the third period in Game 6 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in St. Paul, Minn. The Wild won 3-0.(AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SEATTLE (AP) - Minnesota Wild forwards Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The Wild recalled three players from their AHL affiliate in Iowa for reinforcements. Zuccarello is the team’s leading scorer, with three goals and seven points through six games. Pitlick had an assist in his debut with the Wild on Tuesday at Vancouver. Practice was canceled yesterday while the situation was sorted out. The Wild already had three assistant coaches who were in the coronavirus protocol. Minnesota plays at Seattle tonight.

