Covid Issues For The Minnesota Wild

SEATTLE (AP) - Minnesota Wild forwards Mats Zuccarello and Rem Pitlick have entered the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. The Wild recalled three players from their AHL affiliate in Iowa for reinforcements. Zuccarello is the team’s leading scorer, with three goals and seven points through six games. Pitlick had an assist in his debut with the Wild on Tuesday at Vancouver. Practice was canceled yesterday while the situation was sorted out. The Wild already had three assistant coaches who were in the coronavirus protocol. Minnesota plays at Seattle tonight.

