Browns Hope to Have Mayfield Back Sunday

-BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has practiced for a second straight day, testing his injured shoulder while wearing pads and a new harness as he tries to get ready to play Sunday. Mayfield sat out last week’s win over Denver with a torn labrum and fracture in his non-throwing shoulder. He made it through yesterday’s practice without any difficulty and was on the field again today as the Browns continue preparing for the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. If Mayfield can’t play this week, Case Keenum will start again. The 33-year-old backup led the Browns to a 17-14 win over the Broncos last week.

