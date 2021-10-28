Beware of ticket scammers before the big game

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some fans hoping to pack the stands on Saturday are finding out their tickets are not real. Michigan State University’s athletic department is warning people to avoid getting scammed out of tickets.

Matt Larson, MSU’s associate Athletic Director, says they’ve seen multiple reports of fraudulent tickets sold online. MSU wants to save people from potentially losing hundreds of dollars.

One piece of advice; Don’t post a picture of your ticket online, especially if it shows the barcode at the bottom.

“People are really good,” Larson said. “With a little bit of copying and doctoring, print it on some thicker stock and all of the sudden people are able to make these fraudulent tickets and take advantage of others.”

Once the transaction is made with the fraudsters, that money is gone for good.

“Then you show up at the gate and you realize, ‘This ticket that I spent however much money on is not going to get me in?’ That can be sad. There are people in tears and understandably so,” he said.

So how exactly do you avoid being scammed?

Larson said, “Michigan State Athletics is able to verify the tickets that are either purchased through the athletic department, or the visiting team, or through stub hub which is the official secondary ticket provider of spartan athletics.”

If you would like to find out if your tickets are legit you can visit the Spartan ticket office to have them verified.

