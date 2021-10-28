Advertisement

Barry-Eaton District Health Department offering COVID-19 booster vaccinations

BEDHD anticipates the number of occupied inpatient beds to rise as the flu season progresses.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Barry-Eaton District Health Department (BEDHD) announced it is offering all manufacturer’s vaccine booster doses to residents who meet at least one of the required criteria.

For those who received a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine as a primary vaccine with the second dose being at least 6 months ago, you are eligible for a booster dose if you are:

  • An individual who is age 65 or older
  • An individual who is age 18 or older with underlying medical conditions identified by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC)
  • An individual who is age 18 or older and lives in a long-term care setting, considering their individual risks and benefits.
  • An individual who is age 18 or older and works in a high-risk setting, considering their individual risks and benefits.

Those 18 and over who have received a single dose J&J (Janssen) vaccine as their primary vaccine at least two months ago should receive a booster dose of any type (Pfizer, Moderna, or J&J).

“Vaccines for COVID-19 have been shown to be safe and effective,” BEDHD said in a statement to News 10. “It is especially critical that unvaccinated individuals seek vaccination as winter approaches. Holidays during cold weather may bring people together indoors, increasing the risk of spread of COVID-19 and other illnesses, like flu. Individuals who catch the flu or COVID-19 may need to be hospitalized, and hospital beds are a limited resource. Therefore, it is important to prevent COVID-19 and flu as much as possible.

Residents of Barry and Eaton counties tend to receive hospital care in the Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, and Lansing regions.

As of Monday, October 15th:

Lansing Region (Eaton)
  • 14.7% of inpatient beds are treating COVID-19 patients
  • 227 adults and 3 children are inpatients for COVID-19
  • 83.6% of inpatient beds are occupied (1,312/1,569)

Additionally:

Kalamazoo Region (Barry)
  • 10.6% of inpatient beds treating COVID-19 patients
  • 149 adults and 3 children are inpatients for COVID-19
  • 71.5% of inpatient beds are occupied (1,022/1,430)
Grand Rapids Region (Barry)
  • 12.7% of inpatient beds treating COVID-19 patients
  • 359 adults and 10 children are inpatients for COVID-19
  • 80.3% of inpatient beds are occupied (2,322/2,890)

There are currently no Barry or Eaton residents hospitalized with flu, but BEDHD anticipates the number of occupied inpatient beds to rise as the flu season progresses. BEDHD supplies all COVID-19 vaccines and flu vaccines for children ages 17 and under. Local pharmacies may also give COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccinations.

To learn more about BEDHD’s vaccination efforts, click HERE.

